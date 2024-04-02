Greenhous Group becomes one of first UK dealers to represent Chinese car brand

They will be taking on the franchise at their Featherbed Lane site in Shrewsbury.

A subsidiary of China’s largest car maker, Chery, OMODA has launched across 15 markets globally in the last year.

As the manufacturer steps into the UK market, Greenhous will open their OMODA dealership in Spring 2024.

Ashley Passant, Managing Director Greenhous Group Car and Van Operations, said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with OMODA and to be at the forefront of this exciting brand entering the UK market.”

The first model to be available to customers will be the OMODA 5 SUV, offered with both petrol and electric powertrains.

Featuring a EURO NCAP five-star rating the SUV includes connectivity features like smart-phone integration, voice commands to operate vehicle functions, a 10.25-inch touch screen, remote start, and keyless entry.

In addition, all OMODA 5 models will be sold alongside a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Mr Passant added: “For Greenhous, this is an opportunity to offer something new to our retail and fleet customers – with both electric and petrol powertrains – and it is something we’re excited to be a part of.”

The OMODA site will be based on Featherbed Lane, alongside Greenhous’ existing brands Greenhous Shrewsbury Used Cars and Vans and Greenhous Nissan.