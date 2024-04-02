Developer lands top recognition for work in Market Drayton
A developer and manager of retirement communities has been awarded a coveted five-star customer satisfaction rating for work on a project in Market Drayton.
Plus
Published
McCarthy Stone, the developer behind Joules Place on Stafford Street, scooped the top accolade having received a 100 percent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners in an independent survey by the Home Builders Federation (HBF).
The survey is conducted annually and interviews over 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers, helping to identify the best in the business.