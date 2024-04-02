Aldi makes new pledge on prices

The supermarket says it has has invested more than £125 million to reduce prices on around 500 products since the start of the year, representing around a quarter of its range and around a third of its fruit and veg.

And it is planning to continue cutting prices across a wide range of products wherever possible throughout the rest of the year – beating the £380m invested in price cuts during 2023.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We know that shoppers remain under pressure from the cost of living, which is why we remain laser focused on offering the lowest possible prices.

“We are investing more than ever before in lowering prices, and we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep grocery prices as low as possible for the millions of customers that shop with us.”

Aldi’s latest investment in price follows on from news last week that it will open 35 new stores across the UK this year as it looks to bring its low prices to even more shoppers.

Its continued growth means it is also creating 5,500 new jobs during 2024, while it spent an additional £1.3bn with British suppliers during 2023.