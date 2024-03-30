Red carpet roll-out for VIP canines at Shropshire holiday home opening

Marrington Lodge is the latest rental from Marrington Escapes in Chirbury.

The Lodge, the original gatehouse to Marrington Hall on the 500-acre rural holiday estate, welcomed two of the business’s most discerning regulars to sniff out the beautifully refurbished dog-friendly holiday home.

The canine couple, Pepper, a glossy black shih tzu, and her beau, 13-year-old spaniel Bumper, had dressed for the occasion - Pepper sporting a designer diamante bow accessory created especially for the event, with her companion opting for a stylish red silk bow tie.

Chris Morris, director of family run Marrington Escapes, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this latest property into our holiday portfolio and given how many of our visitors love to bring their furry friends, we felt our VIP guests set exactly the right tone for the celebrations.

“The whole team here in our family business have worked hard to ensure that our renovations complement not only the original buildings but their rural environments, adding in luxury refinements and facilities to make for a special holiday experience. We pride ourselves on our personal touches and certainly customer feedback tells us this is why so many return again and again to stay with us.

"The earliest historical reference to this beautiful estate appears in the Domesday Book of 1086, so our guests enjoy a genuine taste of ancient woodlands, valleys and meadows when they stay."

The Marrington Escapes collection now offers eight individually styled houses and have just been awarded silver in the New Tourism Business of the Year 2024 West Midlands Tourism Awards.