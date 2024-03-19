Telford solicitor Ruth saddles up for new business

Ruth Finney, of Wellington, has started a mountain bike adventure company called Recce which will guide people around planned routes in the Shropshire hills and around the Welsh border.

With 20 years’ experience in mountain biking and a leadership qualification from British Cycling, Ruth feels she is ready to share her knowledge and enthusiasm with others, having completed a business start-up course with consultants Good2Great.

“I love being outdoors – the adventures I’ve had over the years have been deeply rewarding and so much fun,” said Ruth, who continues to work part time as a solicitor in Telford.

“I want to empower other cyclists to access and enjoy the outdoors, gain confidence, independence and experience these ‘feel-good’ days out.”

Recce provides professional guided mountain bike rides, with the ride leader taking care of everything from choosing the perfect route, navigation and dealing with any trailside emergencies. It is ideal for mountain bikers who want the comfort of support and guidance from a qualified local expert.

“Thanks to Good2Great, I have had a structure and pathway to follow for the tricky first months of setting up in business where the to-do list is daunting. I'm still learning every day, but at least I feel like I had a leg up to begin with.”

Bridgnorth-based Good2Great are running business courses for budding entrepreneurs over the next 12 months as part of The Shropshire Start Up programme, funded by £286,923 from Shropshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation.

Once completed, people can access up to three one-to-one support sessions with their experienced business advisors, all of whom have a range of expertise. Eligible businesses may also be able to access a match-funded grant to support with start-up costs.

Anyone interested in joining the programme should contact Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730.