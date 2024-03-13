National accolade for Shropshire car retailer

The team at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury was awarded the prestigious ‘Small but Mighty Team of the Year’ 2023 accolade at Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards.

The team received the award for consistently surpassing all targets even though they are a family business operating from a single site, with Volvo Cars Shrewsbury’s team of experts being applauded for their absolute commitment to ensuring an informative, friendly and premium experience for all customers.

This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation through a turbulent economic period.

The whole team was recognised for their outstanding performance in car sales and also delivering an outstanding aftersales performance, as well as achieving consistently high customer ratings.

They were also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

Chris Carr, Managing Director at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded the ‘Small but Mighty Team of the Year’ award. We might not be the biggest Volvo retailer, but as the last year has shown, we’re certainly one of the most customer experience focussed and highest performing!

"This award is a true testament to the dedication of our expert team here at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury who work hard every day to provide a helpful and friendly experience for each and every customer.

“We’re honoured to be representing Volvo across Shropshire and are already working hard to deliver even more great experiences for our customers while delivering a strong commercial performance."