B&B in picturesque valley set to close as costs make it 'no longer viable'

Penbont House is the only B&B in the Elan Valley, and sits within a Dark Sky Park.

But despite being in such an ideal setting, the business has been unable to survive the cost of living crisis. Penbont House announced on its Facebook page on Friday last week that it will close its doors on May 20.

The Elan Valley Estate Trust said: “It is with regret that we announce the forthcoming closure. After much consideration the trust has taken the difficult decision that Penbont House is no longer viable in its current format and the current economic climate.