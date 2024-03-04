'Mortified' Tesco shopper wrongly charged for sex toys after falling victim to fake voucher

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been sent a QR code offering £9.50 off her Tesco shop by a friend who believed it to be legitimate.

She visited the Tesco Extra store in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday evening where, after getting everything on her list, she went to a cashier to pay.

After all of her items were scanned, she innocently presented the Tesco employee with the code which was scanned twice as neither party believe it had worked the first time.

Upon arriving at home and checking her receipt, the shopper discovered she had been wrongly charged £32.50 for two Lovehoney Frisky Rabbit Vibrators.