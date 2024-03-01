Social media in spotlight at Shropshire business event for young people

Our Future in Focus is run by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and is a collective of young people who work in businesses across the county.

The group hosts a minimum of four events each year – and the latest focused on helping members to optimise their LinkedIn profile.

Held at Chamber House on Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury, the session was led by Sophie Coombs from J&PR. She shared valuable insights on how to optimise your presence on LinkedIn and how to expand networks to create more business opportunities.

Ella Preece, from the Chamber’s marketing team, said: “The event was a great opportunity for young business people to connect with like-minded colleagues and to get some tips and advice on how to improve their LinkedIn performance.

“Members also had the opportunity at the start and end of the presentation for some casual networking which is always a lively and friendly session.”

The aim of Our Future in Focus is to foster connections, enhance personal knowledge, and contribute positively to the Shropshire business community.

“By being part of this group, our members play a vital role in shaping the future of Shropshire’s business landscape, and it’s open to any young business person – you don’t need to be a member of Shropshire Chamber to sign up,” said Ella.

Bookings are now already being taken for the group’s next event – Securing Your Financial Future – that will be held on May 9, from 5pm to 6.30pm, at the Chamber’s Telford office on Stafford Park.

Ella said: “Our guest speaker will be wealth management consultant Sean Clifford who will share his advice on how to take control of your financial future and he’ll explore the essential elements of financial planning."

Young business people at the latest ‘Our Future In Focus’ event

“Mortgages, navigating the housing market and the complexities of pensions will all be on the agenda.

“We believe these topics are not discussed enough, leaving young people uncertain of where they should even start planning for their future. So we have organised this event to reassure our members and to give them a head start.”

To book a place on the next event, email events@shropshire-chamber.co.uk