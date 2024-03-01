Shropshire care homes make shortlist at awards

Rotherwood Healthcare has revealed Roden Hall and St Georges Park have been named finalists in the Care Home Awards 2024.

Roden Hall Care Home is nominated in the 'Best for Nutrition, Food, and Dining', 'Best Facilities Management, Maintenance or Housekeeping Team' and 'Best for Architecture or Interior Design' categories.

St Georges Park Nursing Home in Telford has been recognised as a finalist in the esteemed category of 'Best for Specialist Care'.

John Fennell, Chief Executive Officer of Rotherwood Healthcare, said: "We are immensely proud of Roden Hall and St Georges Park for their outstanding achievements as finalists in the Care Home Awards. These nominations are a testament to our unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of our residents."

The Care Home Awards ceremony will take place on May 17 at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.