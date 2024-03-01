Dragons’ Den star praises Powys business

Language Magnet, an innovative online language learning platform, has been selected as a winner of the prestigious Small Business Sunday (#SBS) award by entrepreneur Theo.

Founder Diana Somers had the opportunity to meet Theo at last weekend’s SBS Event 2024 at the International Conference Centre in Birmingham.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from Theo Paphitis” said Diana.

“Our mission is to transform foreign language education by providing a fun and effective learning experience with our online platform for teachers and pupils in primary schools.”

The company’s commitment to primary education and the community was demonstrated by its recent initiative to offer its online course for free to Churchstoke Primary School.