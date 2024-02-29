Shrewsbury salon closes 'with heavy heart' but high hopes for new business

Cowlick Hair and Beauty, at Frankwell, has shut its doors after ten-and-a-half years. It was set up by Nikki Cooke, who is supported by daughter Milli and hairdresser Lenny Thomas.

But despite closing 'with a heavy heart', the team will continue in different ways. Milli is set to rebrand the nail side of the business – and call it Mim's Nail and Beauty Studio – and relocate to a room inside Skin Deep in Battlefield. Nikki will provide support.

And Lenny is set to launch a mobile business called Luxe Locks by Lenny.

Nikki said: "It has been a difficult time. Small businesses seem to have taken the brunt of inflation and tax-related increases over the last few years.

"It started after Covid, impacting the way we traded, with constant rises in utility and supplier costs and spiralling insurance.