Shrewsbury salon closes 'with heavy heart' but high hopes for new business
Shrewsbury beauticians, who have been forced to close the doors to their salon due to rising costs, are set to rebrand and relocate to make the business more cost effective.
Cowlick Hair and Beauty, at Frankwell, has shut its doors after ten-and-a-half years. It was set up by Nikki Cooke, who is supported by daughter Milli and hairdresser Lenny Thomas.
But despite closing 'with a heavy heart', the team will continue in different ways. Milli is set to rebrand the nail side of the business – and call it Mim's Nail and Beauty Studio – and relocate to a room inside Skin Deep in Battlefield. Nikki will provide support.
And Lenny is set to launch a mobile business called Luxe Locks by Lenny.
Nikki said: "It has been a difficult time. Small businesses seem to have taken the brunt of inflation and tax-related increases over the last few years.
"It started after Covid, impacting the way we traded, with constant rises in utility and supplier costs and spiralling insurance.