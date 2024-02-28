Shropshire estate agent launches Telford Hub

The company which has offices in Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Ludlow has always handled properties in the Telford area.

But the company is now launching an exclusive Telford Sales and Lettings Hub under the capable hands of Senior Valuer George Robinson.

George has successfully sold numerous properties within the TF postcodes establishing himself as a talented force within the Shropshire property scene.

Before joining Samuel Wood, George covered Telford with a leading national online agency and has since spent time heading up the firms’ sales team.

“Now is the time to offer our phenomenal service and for my personal return to take to the Telford area,” said George. “I always enjoyed selling and letting in Telford but, I always felt something was missing with the online only model, as once on the market, clients have to fend for themselves.

“I am delighted that Samuel Wood is supporting this expansion with the back up from our experienced agents serving our new Telford Hub. Having grown up on the outskirts of Telford, I have strong connections to the area, and it goes about saying the best agents know their patch and can offer advice on living in, and moving to or from the area,” he added.

Director of Samuel Wood, Russell Griffin, said: “As we expand our county coverage into Telford George’s experience and talent signifies a strategic move to cater specifically for the owner occupies and landlords of this vibrant area.

“We recognise the growing potential of opportunities in Telford, and we aim to provide a unique marketing solution across multiple platforms, with the support of George’s personal approach, and together with the expertise of our experienced agents in the Telford Hub.

“Samuel Wood understands the importance of personalised service which is always provided by our other Shropshire offices. Furthermore, we can provide specialised London marketing for our new Telford clients using our PR specialists at the Mayfair Office based in central London.

“This provides homeowners in the Telford area with the very best personalised marketing – we are really excited to make a much bigger mark in Telford."