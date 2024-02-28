'End of an era' as Shropshire brewery reveals plan to sell pub

Joule's Brewery, based in Market Drayton, said 'after careful consideration', it was offering The Crown, Silverdale, near Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire for sale.

A statement from Joule's Brewery read: "While it has been an extremely difficult decision for us, we believe this presents a unique opportunity for a new chapter in the pub’s storied history.

"Situated on the corner of Brook Street and the local 'Silverdale Park', this welcoming old mining village pub has been a cherished part of the community, offering a lively, friendly bar atmosphere and a welcoming lounge.

"The decision to sell The Crown comes from our appreciation that the pub market has evolved significantly and, as a local brewery, we are now targeting suburban and town centre locations where our brewery tap offer thrives.

"We believe that The Crown would be best suited as a free house with a landlord who has the freedom to trade with an entrepreneurial spirit. We have been the proud owner for many years now, and while the decision to sell The Crown marks the end of an era, it also presents an exciting opportunity for someone to take it forward."

The statement continued to say 'bidding farewell to The Crown is bittersweet' but added: "We are committed to finding a new custodian who will cherish its legacy and ensure its continued success.

Throughout the sale process, the Brewery confirmed it will ensure the pub will remain open to prospective applicants.

A spokesperson added: "We extend our sincere thanks to Deana and her team at The Crown for their dedication and resilience, particularly during the challenging times of the pandemic and for their commitment to supporting the Silverdale community."

For enquiries regarding the sale of The Crown, contact Matthew Phillips at matt@matthewphillipssurveyors.co.uk