Anna takes up role at charity CEO

Anna Brennand takes on the role at the charity, which delivers practical solutions to reduce fuel poverty and cold homes, promote energy reduction and encourage the uptake of renewable energy

She brings a wealth of experience leading a variety of different charities, having worked in the sector since 2007.

Most recently, Anna was Director at the Sidney Nolan Trust, an arts charity based in Herefordshire.

Anna was also previously Chief Executive at the Cabrach Trust and the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, one of the largest independent museums in the world.

Anna said: “I was seeking a new role within a values-led organisation that is both challenging and rewarding. MEA is at a pivotal point in its development and I am looking forward to working with the Board, staff and volunteers, as well as MEA’s many partners to deliver positive change for people from our base in Shropshire and out across the wider area.”

In her role as CEO, Anna will have overall accountability to MEA’s Board for the strategic direction, performance, public promotion, values and culture of the organisation.

In addition to extensive experience in the charity sector, Anna is also a qualified accountant and previously worked as UK Finance Director for FTSE 100 listed ICAP PLC for 10 years. Anna brings a wealth of experience in multi-million pound redevelopment projects, extensive business and financial management experience, as well as strategic development and building sustainable partnerships.

Chris Deaves, Chair of Trustees, said: “We are delighted to have Anna on board as our new CEO, bringing to us her passion for the work we do helping householders with energy concerns.

"She brings significant experience within the charitable sector together with financial skills, enhancing MEA’s ability to continue growth in helping those we support.”