Historic Market Drayton barbers proves a snip as it sells for £20,000

The property, 15 & 15a Shropshire Street, is a three-storey, commercial property, dating to the 16th century, and was used by barbers from 1810 until recent years.

Needing extensive improvements and renovation, the property comprises a basement, ground floor with two rooms, first floor with two rooms and a W.C. and second floor with two rooms.

Small parcels of land in Shropshire, Wales and Worcestershire were also in high demand, selling for nearly £25,000 an acre.

Seven of the 10 lots included in auctioneers Halls’ £700,000 property and land auction in Shropshire were sold.