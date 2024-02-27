Next Door Bar’s Sally Hall and Amanda Potter, owner of fashion boutique Number Seven, have joined forces to open The Corner, a new shop offering clothing for both women and men.The move has already created three new jobs.

The duo, who are also selling craft jewellery and bespoke gifts, are hoping their latest investment will add to the village’s resurgence as a destination shopping venue with an array of fantastic independents, bars, and eateries.

“There is definitely a move away from buying online and people wanting a more personal experience that can only come from shopping local,” said Amanda.

“The Corner will provide an ever-changing selection of clothing that will meet everyone’s budgets and will reflect all the on-trend ranges and an extensive ‘plus’ size selection – something we don’t currently have in Albrighton.”

Sally Hall and Amanda Potter

She added: “We’ve got so much to offer in the village, yet we don’t shout about it enough. Just in our little part of Station Road, we have an independent florist, beauticians, opticians, card shop and the Next Door Bar.

“We will add something extra to the mix and we’ll shortly be joined by Majors, a new licensed cafe/deli that is opening a few weeks after us. We want to bring people into the area that may not have been before – they can enjoy something to eat, drink and then have some great retail outlets to enjoy!”

The Corner opened at the weekend and shoppers browsed through numerous ranges that feature T-shirts, blouses, jumpers, dresses, and a wide selection of accessories. There is also be an extensive choice of homeware and bespoke gifts that have been sourced from across the UK.

The emphasis will be on personal service, with experts on hand to make clothes shopping pleasurable again.

Sally added: “We love Albrighton and this is another welcome addition to the village’s retail offer and will hopefully bring people in to shop, socialise and eat and drink.

“There’s lots of exciting things planned for The Corner, including the possibility of a loyalty card and several competitions and style guides through our Instagram and Facebook pages.”

The Corner is open four days per week, from Wednesday (10am to 5pm) through to Saturday (10am to 3pm).