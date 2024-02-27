Radius Aerospace UK Ltd revealed last April that it had taken the 'difficult decision' to propose the closure of its Shrewsbury facility, due to declining performance with the reduction in the overall order book.

The company services the commercial aviation, business jet, military and industrial gas turbine markets, specialising in the fabrication, formation and manufacture of aircraft engine and industrial gas turbine, machined and fabricated casings.

After a period of consultation with Unite the Union and employees affected, the Whitchurch Road site – which the company said last year had 120 staff – will 'finalise its operational activities by April 30'.

Kevan Donohoe, President of Radius Aerospace, said, in a letter: "The site has endeavoured to produce high-quality products for the Aerospace sector during a difficult period for all concerned.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Shrewsbury team for continuing to support Radius and its customers over the last 11 months. I am confident that as we enter into the final few months, we will continue with the same focus and determination to honour our commitments."

He said HR leadership had 'done some tremendous work' to enable team members to be 'ready for the next work chapters' by providing onsite support.

A prospective employer day will be held at the site on March 7 to give all of those affected by the closure an opportunity to meet with local businesses who are currently hiring in the area.

"As the manufacturing operations come to an end, the next phase of clearing the site will commence," Mr Donohoe added. "This will take place within the final three months of our lease and will be supported by a small number of team members."

He said the work is due for completion by August 31 and added: "Under the terms of our lease, our landlord is permitted to erect boards to the outside of the building stating 'To Let – All Enquiries'."

"This is to allow the landlord to attract any potential interest in the property after we have vacated the site," he added.

The signs will be erected from February 29, Mr Donohoe confirmed.