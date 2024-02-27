Change is coming in two big ways at a Shrewsbury community pub

And it will be a wholesale change for the Bricklayers Arms for licensees Mikey Box and Kelsea Davies, who will be moving to another Joule's pub at the same time.

Shropshire brewer Joule's has owned the Brickies in Copthorne Road since 2009 and is planning its second refurbishment of the pub later this year. A Joule's spokesperson said the refurb gives whoever runs the Brickies next a "special opportunity" after Mikey and Kelsea move to the Red Lion at Bomere Heath.

The spokesperson said: "In April 2024, The Bricklayer's will undergo its second refurbishment, marking an exciting new chapter in its storied history.

"This refurbishment presents a special opportunity for an individual or team to experience the joy of running a beloved local pub.

"With its warm atmosphere, loyal customer base, and renowned offerings, running The Bricklayer's offers a rewarding experience for those passionate about hospitality, community connection, and great beer."