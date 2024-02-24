Social media guru to return to Shropshire school for special event

Sedge Beswick, who launched a £20million business working with the likes of Mylene Klass, Lewis Capaldi and Tom Daley, will be the guest speaker as Wrekin College stages a special evening next month.

The must-attend event will launch a year of celebrations leading up to the 50th anniversary of girls joining the Wellington school in 2025.

The 35-year-old said she did not fit the traditional mould for education but that she had found a way to make the most of an entrepreneurial and high energy approach to life and now relished any opportunity to inspire others.

“I very much look forward to returning to my old school and talking at an event which is all about celebrating and empowering women,” said Sedge, who has previously spoken of challenges and discrimination she has faced as a successful business woman and working mother.