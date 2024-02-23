That’s the message from the head of a Shropshire law firm who attended the NFU Conference in Birmingham.

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler, said the event highlighted just how tough the farming industry was.

He said: “As well as being a great opportunity to hear from eminent speakers and to look at the big picture for agriculture, the NFU Conference is a great opportunity to network with our clients and contacts in the sector.

“I chatted with a number of farmers about their businesses. One thing that comes across clearly is that farmers are very focussed on dealing with the day to day challenges that farming throws up – one farmer said that farming is always challenging, it’s just that the challenges change.

“What this means is that farmers don’t find the time to think about the legal risks that their businesses run. They often don’t have written partnership agreements, don’t get advice about contracts before signing them, and don’t talk about succession or have wills – which can lead to disputes and problems when someone dies.

“That’s where we can help farmers. The NFU runs a really valuable service called a Legal Health Check, which is free for members, and identifies any potential legal gaps or potential issues to help ensure their business is in the best possible position to deal with whatever challenges may be coming next. I would highly recommend that every farmer should make some time for a legal health check.

"As was made clear at the NFU Conference, there are always plenty of challenges around the corner!”

