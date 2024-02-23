Joule's Brewery reveals £1 million plan for Market Drayton 'epicentre'

Joule's Brewery confirmed in September it had purchased the adjoining Stags Head pub and is now lining up plans for the site.

The major investment will lead to the creation of jobs in the town, Joule's Brewery has confirmed.

Anna Brakel, the Development Director, is managing the whole project and said: "We are finalising our plans to invest in Market Drayton.

"We take great pride in investing in Shropshire, and our Brewery’s hometown.

"We have a great belief in Market Drayton as our epicentre and believe if we continue to invest other businesses will have the confidence to do the same.

"A key focus will be creating the site to become a community hub, somewhere everyone can gather. We also have exciting plans to develop the Brewery to increase capacity following ten years of growth, and of course an even better Brewery Taphouse."

The company will invest in its onsite Brewery Tap at the Red Lion, which dates from 1623 and is a grade II listed building.

The pub will be improved with plans to increase the space in the main bar.

The kitchen and dining area will also be enhanced.

Joule's will relocate its special occasion space to the Stags Head at The Brewery. It will be adapted to hold local events, showcase the Brewery and host tours.

There will also be investment in the Brewery itself which will some new Dual Purpose Vessels.

Victoria Colclough, Operations Director at Joule’s Brewery, said: “We are delighted to be investing in the Brewery and creating additional jobs in Market Drayton.

"It also offers us the chance to invest in our Flagship Taphouse – the Red Lion Inn – which also adjoins the brewery. This investment will give us some vital extra capacity which we need as we grow, this news also marks our total and unequivocal commitment to Shropshire and to our hometown of Market Drayton, some good and welcome news for the hospitality sector.”

Joule's Brewery said it hopes to hold public consultations in the spring.

The total investment is set to exceed £1 million, it said.