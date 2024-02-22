Shrewsbury business crowned an Isuzu Dealer of the Year

The esteemed accolade celebrates the Shrewsbury-based company's commitment to the Isuzu brand, solidifying its position as a leading player in the commercial vehicle industry and the Isuzu UK dealership network.

David Love, George Bristow, Scott Thomas, Melissa Butcher, Dean Asplin and Phil Joseph.

RVT Commercial Vehicles' remarkable success was further underscored by its achievements in additional categories, picking up awards for Contract Hire Dealer of the Year, Accessories Dealer of the Year, and Regional Dealer of the Year for their outstanding efforts in 2023.

Scott Thomas, Managing Director at RVT Commercial Vehicles, said: “We are incredibly honoured.

"I cannot thank our team enough for the hard work and dedication that they have shown.

"At RVT Commercial Vehicles, we always strive to offer the best service and support to our loyal customer base. Having received Regional Dealer of the Year in 2021 and 2022, we have made incredible strides to have won the awards that we have today.”

Regional Sales Manager for Isuzu UK, Dean Asplin added: “It is absolutely to RVT Commercial Vehicles' credit that they have been named for this award. We work very closely with our dealers to ensure that they can operate to the best of their potential. In the case of RVT Commercial Vehicles, however, they have well and truly exceeded all expectations and have gone above and beyond to achieve all-round excellence.”