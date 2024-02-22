Aldi confirms more than 100 jobs to be created in Shropshire

The retailer revealed this week it is looking to recruit 5,500 people in 2024 as part of a nationwide expansion drive and today said it wants to bring in 110 more staff across the county.

The roles will include full and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant as well as assistant store manager.

Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across Britain and is looking at sites across Shropshire as well as further improving existing stores and technology infrastructure to support growth.

Aldi’s Donnington store reopened in November after a major refurbishment.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”