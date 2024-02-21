Shrewsbury pair charged with shoplifting offences
A man and a woman from Shrewsbury have been charged with shoplifting offences and are due to appear in court tomorrow.
Lorraine Davies, aged 37, and Mark Donnelly, aged 39, both of Buttington Road in Shrewsbury have been charged with a series of thefts.
Davies has been charged with 10 thefts, all from stores in Shrewsbury. She has also been charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.
Donnelly has been charged with three thefts from stores in Shrewsbury. He has also been charged with failing to attend drug testing as part of a drug rehabilitation programme.
Both will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow.