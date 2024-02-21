Shrewsbury pair charged with shoplifting offences

Lorraine Davies, aged 37, and Mark Donnelly, aged 39, both of Buttington Road in Shrewsbury have been charged with a series of thefts.

Davies has been charged with 10 thefts, all from stores in Shrewsbury. She has also been charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Donnelly has been charged with three thefts from stores in Shrewsbury. He has also been charged with failing to attend drug testing as part of a drug rehabilitation programme.

Both will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow.