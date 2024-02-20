Telford's Luceco brings in communications manager

Sarah Thompson will take on the role at Luceco Group.

Telford-based Sarah has a wealth of international experience in media relations, communication, PR and campaign strategies, including roles at Goodyear Tyres and Volvo Cars.

She has extensive freelance experience with clients across varied sectors, including work with Capgemini, Northern Foods and Manchester United Football Club.

Sarah gained her NUJ and IFJ press cards working on environmental initiatives, alternative fuels, and electric vehicle projects in Westminster.

She is now responsible for Luceco Group’s external and internal communications, including the groups portfolio of respected lighting, electrical and EV charging solutions.

Tania Tams, Marketing Director at Luceco Group, said: "We welcome Sarah on board in this key role and are sure her enthusiasm and wide experience will make a positive difference to the Luceco brands."

Sarah added: "This is an exciting opportunity for me to further develop Luceco’s strong presence and potential within the marketplace. I look forward to using my experience to help push the company forward."