Shropshire Business Festival set to attract big numbers

The free-to-attend event will take place at Wrekin College in Wellington on Thursday, April 11 from 2pm-7pm for networking, talks and all the fun of a festival.

Seminars confirmed so far include digging into the psychology of getting people to buy your products with Pippa Tait from Sales Geek and a talk on medical negligence from Lanyon Bowdler.

The Exhibition Hall will feature the who’s who of Shropshire Businesses, with well-known companies such as Base Architects, Welshpool Printing Group, and Shoothill amongst the lineup. Outside, Volvo Shrewsbury will be offering an electric car experience and you can drive a lorry with Dulson Training.

Beth Heath, Creative Director at Shropshire Festivals said: “This is your best opportunity of the year to get your business out there and in front of Shropshire’s business leaders. Put your product in their hands, talk to them face-to-face in a relaxed setting, grow your contacts, and embrace a different way of networking.”

New for 2024 will be a novel way to enjoy business talks from Silent Seminars, who are sponsoring the concept at the event. Visitors will be given headphones to tune in to a live business talk whilst on the move, maximizing their time at the event.

Some of Shropshire’s best-known businesses have signed up to sponsor the event. Managed Service Provider, Start Tech, will be hosting a Cyber Security Zone to promote ways to keep businesses safe from cyber threats. Along with some insightful speakers, you can challenge your cyber security knowledge with a giant game of snakes and ladders.

Lanyon Bowdler has announced they will be holding a lawyers’ lounge at the event where businesses can get free legal advice from the local team and Azets will be offering free sessions with their specialist accountants and business advisory team.

Chrisbeon will be celebrating its 50th birthday with a custom-built office racecourse where remote-controlled cars will navigate some of their office furniture.

The Shropshire & Telford Tourism Expo will take place ahead of the main festival from 12pm-2pm. Tourism and hospitality businesses will come together for several topical presentations, including one on what the budget means for the tourism industry. Plus, there will also be a county-wide leaflet swap.

Beth added: “Shropshire Business Festival works because of the relaxed atmosphere we create with fun activities which break down the barriers to get chatting. Whether you’re throwing axes or parking a lorry, we give you reasons to talk to the CEO next to you so you can leave with new, meaningful business relationships.”

To register for your free ticket visit shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.