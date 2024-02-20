Prestigious appointment for Oswestry Chartered Surveyor

Bowen Chartered Surveyor, Mike Palmer, has been appointed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to its Building Surveying and Building Control Professional Group Panel (PGP).

RICS PGPs have recently been established in specific sectors to maintain and develop the knowledge and professional practice of surveying for public advancement.

Only Chartered Surveyors with significant knowledge, experience and expertise in their sector are invited to become one of 12 sector specific panel members.

Bowen – rebranded from Bowen Son & Watson Estate Agents last year – has traded in Oswestry since 1862.

Mr Palmer, a RICS Fellow, qualified as a corporate member of the RICS in 2006 and has led the Survey Department at the Bowen Bailey Street practice in Oswestry since 2016.

“It is a huge honour to be invited to take up such a prestigious position in the global leading professional body for Chartered Surveyors,” he said. “I have always worked to promote the integrity and professionalism of the industry and this honour is recognition of a long-held commitment to support the professional practice of those working in the sector so they can deliver the highest possible standards to their clients.”

Bowen Partner, Eddie Bowen, added: “We are absolutely delighted for Mike and extremely proud of this latest professional recognition of his expertise. It is testament to his passion for career-long learning and professional development. His knowledge and expertise in our region is unmatched.”