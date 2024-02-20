Bridgnorth business pledges support for good causes

Clickingmad has announced its sponsorship of the Shropshire Community Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting business philanthropy and maximising the impact of local generosity in Shropshire.

Shaun Carvill, Managing Director of Clickingmad, said: "Giving back is part of our DNA at Clickingmad.

"We are proud to support the excellent work of the Shropshire Community Foundation.

"By joining forces, we can make a tangible and meaningful difference in the lives of people living in Shropshire."