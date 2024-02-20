Shropshire Star
Bridgnorth business pledges support for good causes

A Bridgnorth digital agency has pledged its support to good causes.

By Matthew Panter
The Clickingmadteam and Johnny Themans, of Shropshire Community Foundation

Clickingmad has announced its sponsorship of the Shropshire Community Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting business philanthropy and maximising the impact of local generosity in Shropshire.

Shaun Carvill, Managing Director of Clickingmad, said: "Giving back is part of our DNA at Clickingmad.

"We are proud to support the excellent work of the Shropshire Community Foundation.

"By joining forces, we can make a tangible and meaningful difference in the lives of people living in Shropshire."

