Housebuilder secures three new sites – including in Newport and Bridgnorth

The three sites, in Bromsgrove, Newport and Bridgnorth will see the introduction of more than 180 new homes to their respective areas, including a percentage of affordable housing provision, public open space and areas set aside for biodiversity net gain.

The largest site, in Newport, off Longford Road, is 10 acres and is earmarked to deliver 100 new family homes.

A four-acre site in north Bromsgrove is set to deliver 50 new residential dwellings, including 30 per cent affordable housing, along with public open space.

Plans for a four-acre part brownfield site located off Netherton Lane, Highley, Bridgnorth will deliver 33 new homes. A planning application for residential development is expected to be submitted in the summer.

Abdul Ali, Executive Director at SevenHomes said: “This is an exceptional start to the year for SevenHomes, with the addition of three fantastic sites to our portfolio, which are situated in strong market locations within our West Midlands operational area.

"Each site is well served with great connectivity that will bring multiple benefits to their immediate surroundings and communities.

“SevenHomes continues at pace towards our goal to upscale our business and with a promising start to the year, I look forward to working on these sites with our highly proficient land, technical and planning team through the next stages of the planning process. These acquisitions demonstrate our commitment and desire to help deliver much needed quality housing and to play our part in dealing with the housing crisis.”