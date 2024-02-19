Former Booths CEO joins DukesHill as new Non-Executive Chairman

The renowned artisan ham producer, luxury hamper and fine foods supplier has appointed Chris Dee, former Director of Food and Home at Harrods and CEO of Booths.

Mr Dee's appointment follows a successful trading period for Royal Warrant Holder DukesHill in 2023, in which its trade business doubled due to new listings in Ocado with the launch of their traditionally dry-cured premium bacon range and Gloucester Gateway which showcases DukesHill’s finest sliced ham.

Mark Gallagher, CEO of DukesHill, said: “We’re thrilled that Chris is joining DukesHill as its Non-Executive Chairman. He brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the role and we’re very much looking forward to working with him”.

Mr Dee added: “I’m delighted to be joining DukesHill and working with the talented team there. It’s an exceptional brand with a growing reputation and an exciting time to be onboard as they look to expand the business”.

DukesHill was established in 1985 curing ham using time-honoured traditional techniques.

Since then its range has grown through its championing of artisan producers whose skilled use of unique and traditional methods create outstanding food and flavours.

DukesHill offers an array of expertly cured hams, bacon and gammon joints, with Harrods, Fortnum & Mason and The Ritz just some of the famous food locations where you’ll find its traditionally cured hams.