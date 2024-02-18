Building home to popular bikers cafe off A41 to go up for auction

The building near Whitchurch is home to an antiques centre and MA Bakers Cafe, an establishment popular with the biking community.

Situated just off the A41 and close to its junction with the A49, the busy roads and nearby businesses attract trade from passing traffic.

Posting on Facebook, the cafe was quick to reassure regulars the business was trading as usual, and reported the landlord was selling the building with businesses trading.

The agents marketing the property, Landwood Group, said: "The property comprises a building that is currently being used by two businesses, with a cafe in the first two bays and at the rear is an antique centre with four attic rooms above. The property is currently let at £1,100 per month.

"Adjacent to the building is a yard/parking area and opposite is a large public car park and the premises benefit from a synergistic location close to a number of similar occupiers all attracting trade from HGVs and other traffic.

"Please note that the title and the area demised by the lease includes an area of land that is currently being used by the occupier of the house at the rear, known as Kings Meadow.

"There is an opportunity for a buyer to negotiate with the tenant of the cafe to alter their demise and then discuss with the owner of Kings Meadow a sale to them of the land they currently occupy on an unauthorised basis."

It is set to go up for auction next month with a guide price of £100,000. It is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/144529373