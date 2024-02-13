Telford's Luceco's support for young apprentice

Daniel Heyes has gained the qualifications and experience needed to kickstart his design engineering career through his work at Luceco.

Whilst his course at Shrewsbury College covered maths, electrical engineering, project, and design engineering (CAD & Solidworks), pneumatic/hydraulics, machinery, welding, computed aided manufacturing (CAM), through his apprenticeship, Dan was able to try different engineering roles, and gain additional qualifications and wide experience alongside the qualifications he needed to become a design engineer.

Throughout his trainee years, Dan benefitted from expert training and support from Luceco managers and seniors.

After qualifying, the company offered him an additional short course that was more specified for his line of work.

Since qualifying from his apprenticeship, Dan has gone from lighting design trainee via junior lighting design engineer to now recently becoming a lighting design engineer.

Dan said: "I feel like I have developed a lot as a person since being at Luceco, I feel more professional in the way I act as well as more confident with my abilities as well as social situations compared to when I first joined.

"I would certainly recommend apprenticeships to other young people thinking about their future careers."

Lee Kinsey, lighting design manager at Luceco Group plc said, ‘We were delighted to support Dan in his endeavours and equip him with the skills and qualifications needed to develop his career. Supporting and nurturing young talent is a company priority as we look forward to the future."