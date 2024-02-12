Newport Chamber honours work of stalwart Patrick

Karen Woodcock and Jude Paton unveiled a special plaque to celebrate Patrick Beech, recognizing his remarkable 50-year tenure as chairman of the chamber.

Karen, current chairperson, and vice chair Jude, unveiled the plaque at Barker Healey's offices on the High Street, Newport, where Patrick's business resided for many years.

Karen said: "For 50 years, Patrick tirelessly steered the Chamber forward, championing the interests of local businesses and fostering a vibrant, supportive community.

"His unwavering commitment, visionary leadership and infectious enthusiasm left an indelible mark on Newport's economic landscape.

"The plaque is now proudly displayed in the Barker Healey window and serves as a lasting testament to Patrick's exceptional service.

"It signifies the deep appreciation of the Chamber and the entire community for his dedication and the enduring impact he has made.

"As Patrick embraces his well-earned retirement, the Chamber and the town of Newport offer their heartfelt thanks. His legacy of leadership continues to inspire and his contributions to the community will be long remembered."