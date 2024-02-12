Ludlow's Nina turns lockdown passion into a ceramics business

Nina Finch, who lives near Ludlow, has launched ‘Running Wild Pottery’ after discovering her love for the craft during the pandemic.

She had spent over 23 years in the public and private sector but her passion for pottery saw her transform her hobby into a thriving business.

“I spent most of lockdown teaching myself throwing and other ceramic techniques,” said Nina. “I make bespoke ceramic items including mugs, vases, candle holders. My customers are looking for the special and unique – something you won’t find in a main chain store and is truly one of a kind.”

Nina also offers pottery experience sessions in people’s homes and exhibits at shows and events around the county.

She said that the start up programme run by Good2Great, in Bridgnorth, had helped her to build the strong foundations her business needed to be successful.

“The advice, mentoring and support I've received, not only from them, but also the many other small businesses they work with has been invaluable. It's given me the confidence to put myself, and my business out there, within such a short space of time I’m starting to see it paying off.

“I've connected with so many other fantastic artists which simply wouldn’t have happened without Good2Great. I'm so positive about the future and my ability to continue building my business and being able to do this full time – exciting times ahead!'

Bridgnorth-based Good2Great are running the business start-up courses over the next 12 months.

Once completed, people can access up to four one-to-one support sessions with their experienced business advisors, all of whom have a range of expertise.

Eligible businesses may also be able to access a match-funded grant to support with start-up costs.

Anyone interested in joining the programme should contact Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730, tamsin@good-2-great.co.uk