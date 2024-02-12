Housebuilder releases latest homes at Monkswood development

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Midlands has released 11 family homes at its Monkswood development in Priorslee

The houses range from £260,000 for a three-bedroom, semi-detached Oakwood house type to £415,000 for a detached, four-bedroom Darwood.

Avant Homes West Midlands head of sales and marketing, Tom Eames, said: “Monkswood has been popular from the outset, and we have every confidence that our latest practically designed, energy efficient family homes will be sold quickly.

“As a business, we want to provide quality new homes for everyone and create communities where we build. Monkswood is now distinctly part of Priorslee and we are proud to have helped families and individuals make their next ideal moves a reality.

“Any families interested in making the move to Monkswood should get in touch with our sales team at the development. They can then arrange to view our latest properties and find out how we can tailor a bespoke new home offer for them.”