Historic Shropshire barber shop and methodist chapel on market at auction

Auctioneers Halls believe that 15 & 15a Shropshire Street, Market Drayton, a three-storey, commercial property that dates to the 16th century, was used by barbers from 1810 until recent years.

Now in a poor state of repair and needing extensive improvements and renovation, the property has a modest guide price of £15,000 to £25,000 and will be going under the hammer at Halls’ headquarters in Shrewsbury on Friday, February 23 at 3pm.

The property comprises a basement, ground floor with two rooms, first floor with two rooms and a W.C. and second floor with two rooms.

The collective auction features 11 lots across Shropshire, Mid and North Wales and Worcestershire.

Other lots include Morton Methodist Chapel in the rural hamlet of Morton, near Oswestry, which has guide price of £55,000 to £65,000.

Morton Methodist Chapel

Possessing full planning permission for renovation and conversion into holiday accommodation, the former chapel has an entrance porch, arched windows to two sides and the front and exposed ceiling timbers.

Eight bedroomed Cleveland House, Llansantffraid is a detached, period, grade two listed house, which includes a former shop, former cold store outbuildings and a garden.

With a guide price of £250,000, the property extends to more than half an acre and is described by Halls as “a desirable development opportunity”. A pre-application planning enquiry has been submitted to convert the house into two dwellings and to build three new homes.

Cleveland House, Llansantffraid

The ground floor has a porch, three reception rooms, shower room, rear lobby, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, shop, basements and cellars. The first floor has five bedrooms and a bathroom and another three bedrooms on the second floor.

Comprehensive refurbishment is needed at 73 High Street, Wem, which has a guide price of £85,000 and comprises three residential flats across three floors in an end of terrace property

The grade two listed, brick property has a rear garden area which may have potential for further development, subject to planning consent, and all parking is on-street.

A detached, three bedroomed, grade two listed, period, town centre cottage with a single garage, 11 St Johns Hill, Ellesmere, has guide price of £150,000.

Possessing a wealth of traditional features and private rear gardens, the cottage has excellent potential for sympathetic improvement and is situated in a noted residential location within the lakeland town.

The accommodation comprises a living room, dining room, kitchen, boot room, cloakroom, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A spacious, detached bungalow on a corner plot, Coed-Y-Wye, Alkington Road, Whitchurch has guide price of £140,000 to £160,000.

Within walking distance of the town centre, the bungalow needs full renovation and modernisation. The accommodation comprises a hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom, with an attached garage, W.C, store, potting shed and front and rear gardens.

The remaining lots comprise land, including nearly two-and-a-half acres of productive pasture on the west side of Cobham Cottage, Isycoed, near Wrexham. Accessed from a country lane, the land, which has a guide price of £15,000, has a dilapidated building to one corner.

Nearby, adjoining Light Oak House, Isycoed, is five-and-a-half acres of pastureland, which has a guide price of £35,000.

Halls said both parcels should be of interest to farmers looking to supplement their existing acreage or horse owners.

There are also two small parcels of land on offer at Alkington Road, Whitchurch, both having a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000. One parcel extends to nearly four acres while the other, adjacent to The Fields, covers four-and-a-half acres. Halls said the land would suit sheep and cattle grazing or horses.

Just over 10 acres of arable land off Doverdale Lane, Doverdale, Droitwich, which has good, roadside access, has guide price of £100,000-£120,000 The field is currently let and planted with winter wheat.