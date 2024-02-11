Couple running their first pub together plan to put it back at the heart of the village

A couple who took on a pub with dreams of putting it back in its rightful place in the heart of their community hope to reopen for good this month.

The Peel Arms in Ashley, near Market Drayton, has been intermittently open over the last year since licensee of more than 16 years Margaret Weaver retired in March of 2023.

It reopened in the short term over Christmas but now young couple Louise Beardmore and Alex Alsevski have stepped up and taken over the pub full-time.

Alex Alsevski and Louise Beardmore who are the new owners of The Peel Arms, Market Drayton. They want to make the pub the heart and soul of the community

Work is well underway to refit the interior, get the kitchen up to scratch and hire a chef, and the couple hope to host a grand opening party in the next fortnight.

Alex, 38, has experience running a pub in Coventry but it's Louise's first time at the helm of a hostelry, having spent many years working behind bars in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.