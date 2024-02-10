"And, so, you should do what you enjoy rather than chasing the dollar all the time."

Mark has been true to his word. He's turned to hobby into a business and he couldn't be happier.

He had, for many years, a job in the corporate world, working in construction sales.

It was a good job, well paid and he met some great people.

But he confesses he would get up and go out to work for the money rather than fully enjoying what he was doing.

Life is very short, Mark says, and so, there came a point when he wanted change.

He left his job and, in many ways, that was the spur he needed.

Five months ago, music-obsessed Mark decided he wanted to try and turn his passion of vinyl collecting into a job.

The Vinyl Countdown was born and the rest is history.

Mark Fulton, owner of The Vinyl Countdown, which is based inside of Whitchurch Antiques Emporium

Mark has a wide range of vinyl for sale

"I left my job in April last year," he recalls. "I just felt then that, rather than going out and getting another job, where I might be bored senseless, I would take time out and decide what I wanted to do.