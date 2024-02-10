Aldi stores across Shropshire are doubling size of toilet rolls in new eco-friendly trial

The budget supermarket has doubled the volume of sheets per roll on select own-brand lines, and the thicker rolls will in turn reduce the size of the packaging.

If rolled out across all stores, the move could see the supermarket chain remove over 60 tonnes of plastic packaging per year – and as more packs will fit into trucks, this will also reduce the number of lorry journeys required.

The trial is taking place across select stores in Shropshire, with double toilet rolls available for customers to buy in two, four, six, eight, and twelve packs.

Luke Emery, plastics and packaging director at Aldi, said: "At Aldi, we're working hard to reduce our environmental footprint wherever we can, and we're always looking for new ways to make a difference.

"Reducing the plastic waste and carbon emissions related to such a widely-used product will have a huge positive impact and is just one example of some exciting changes we have in the pipeline."