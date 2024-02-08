Dudley Building Society exceed £30 million of local business savings balances

The building society says it has continued to provide solutions to local business customers after passing £30 million of local business savings balances.

James Paterson, Chief Executive at the Dudley, said: “We are committed to being there for our local savers, whether that’s personal savers, businesses, clubs or charities.

"Local bank closures are limiting the availability of branch-based savings accounts for the community, so we want to ensure that we’re there to offer face to face services and market leading interest rates.”

James added: “We don’t take the position of being a community based building society for granted. We want to generate prosperity in the region, so offering local business and community savings accounts is just one of the actions we’re taking to provide support."