Now's your chance if you fancy a move to running a pub, fish and chip shop or café

If you ever fancied a move into a pub or a restaurant then you won't be starved of choice with these opportunities to meet all depths of pockets and bank accounts.

The 15,000-sq-ft Miner's Arms in Priest Weston, Montgomery, is on the market with Sidney Phillips and Zoopla for £15,000.

It is actually on the English side of the border and a marketing picture shows a cross of St George proudly proclaiming its nationality.

Proudly English at the Miner's Arms. Picture: Zoopla

It is described as a character stone cottage style public house in sought after village with Olde Worlde trading areas, lounge bar with three open fires. It has three bedroom owners accommodation and is available on free of tie terms from a private landlord.

For £20,000 more, at £35,000, you can take the pub-only option of another border pub, the Trotting Mare, in Overton, near Oswestry, which is also on the market with Sidney Phillips.

The Trotting Mare. Picture: Zoopla

A leasehold option is available to include full inventory for the public house only for a premium of £35,000, and a rent of £15,000 per annum, paid monthly in advance; or you can snap up the freehold for £995,000, or leasehold options for £55,000 or £47,000.