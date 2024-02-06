Shropshire law firm in campaign to break down barriers for legal careers

FBC Manby Bowdler, which has offices in Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Church Stretton, is a founding partner in a campaign called Breaking Down Barriers to Law, which aims to show that anyone with the talent and drive to become a lawyer can do so, regardless of their personal circumstances or background.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said: “It’s a cliche, but 'posh' is often what people see when they think lawyer. It is undeniable that the legal profession has, for too many years, had a narrow focus when it comes to recruitment, meaning some fabulous talent has gone undiscovered.

“But we can’t afford for that to continue, and I’m delighted that FBC Manby Bowdler is leading the way in making sure we attract the best candidates from both traditional and non-traditional routes.”

Neil added: “At its heart, the law is about treating people fairly, so it’s ironic that it is one of the last remaining examples of inbuilt inequality. Like all businesses, we need to recruit the best people if we are to thrive – we can’t afford to turn away talent any more.

“Breaking Down Barriers to Law is about showing people that the law isn’t just a profession for 'others', it’s for everyone.”

Neil, who came to FBC Manby Bowdler from a non-legal background himself, will attend the parliamentary launch of the campaign this month alongside other leading law firms across the country.

FBC Manby Bowdler offers solicitor apprenticeships to give school leavers and those with other career experience the chance to become a lawyer without going to university. The qualifications achieved through apprenticeships are exactly the same as those achieved through the traditional route, and the firm puts lots of support in place to help apprentices succeed.

Support is tailored to the individual, to make sure additional barriers such as caring commitments or learning differences aren’t an insurmountable obstacle.

FBC Manby Bowdler saw its first two apprentices qualify after six years of work and study last year. Abigail Noakes and Chloe Turner, both based in the firm’s Telford office, qualified as solicitors into the Business and Company Law and Family Law, Divorce and Children teams respectively. There are now 24 trainees or apprentices across the business.

Neil said: “Our commitment to looking outside the box for our legal talent is certainly paying off, with our apprentices thriving in their new careers. And if they ever need inspiration, they need only look at solicitor Sara Simson, from our Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning Team – Sara's legal career started as a conveyance secretary, and now she is a partner in the firm!

"I am passionate about ensuring we get the best people and steering FBC Manby Bowdler to be a different sort of law firm.”

Breaking Down Barriers to Law is a partnership with law firms Fletchers Group, Walker Morris, Lester Aldridge, Winckworth Sherwood, Boyes Turner, Brachers, Harbottle & Lewis, JMW Solicitors, Stevens & Bolton, Wilsons Solicitors, Tees Law, Chadwick Lawrence and others.