Newtown honey producer secure new partnership with Tesco

The success story sees its latest product, Hilltop Welsh Blossom Honey, arrive on Tesco’s Welsh shelves.

The honey, which is sourced solely out of Wales, is packaged in a 227g clear glass jars, highlighting the amber glow of the honey itself, and will cost £7 in stores.

Made from 100 per cent Welsh bees, the creation of the honey will support beekeepers from the beginning of the production process all through to the sale of each jar. Nothing has been added to the honey and nothing taken out.

Hilltop Honey began when Scott Davies suffered a back injury in 2011, which saw him return to his childhood home in Newtown, where he started beekeeping as a hobby.

The same year, Scott’s mum gave him the name ‘Hilltop’ and he sold his very first jar of honey.

Since then, Hilltop has gone from strength to strength, becoming a B-Corp certified company, supplying honey to the whole of the UK. As a certified B-Corp company, Hilltop has demonstrated that they are meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

All of Hilltop’s products are 100 per cent pure and natural, tested for authenticity.

Managing Director Scott said: “After injuring my back and being out of work, I found myself with a new and niche hobby in bees. I never would’ve thought it would lead to me producing honey for the country. “I can’t thank Tesco enough for listing our new honey in stores.

“We hope that our honey can make the world just a little bit sweeter.”

Tesco's buying team are planning further product launches this year to further expand the range of Welsh products in stores.

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said: “We are thrilled to have Hilltop’s latest honey product in our stores.

“Scott Davies and Hilltop are perfect examples of how you can turn the thing you love into a way of life.

“Listening to how he turned his hobby into such a successful company is inspiring.

“I am proud to support Scott as he goes from success to success, etching his name and company into Welsh history.”