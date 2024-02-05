Asda to open 110 new convenience stores with three in Shropshire - dates, locations confirmed

Asda, previously owned by Walmart, will convert 109 Co-op and EG Group convenience sites to Asda Express stores as part of a multi-million-pound investment. The business said it wants to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

Asda plans to turn all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Express stores by the end of March.

It is opening one at Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, February 6.

Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, has an opening date of February 13 and Hadley Park East, Telford, on February 28