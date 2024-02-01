Shropshire Youth Hub aiming to help young people into work

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin's offices of the Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Service are collaboratively working with Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation to deliver a programme to help young people.

A number of support mechanisms will be put in place including live job searches, applications, and top tips.

Louise Johnson, Partnership Manager Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, DWP, said: "This is a really exciting partnership.

"It will really help support young people with things such as their mental well-being along with helping get them into work. We will have a work coach situated at Shrewsbury Town so claimants can go for their job centre appointment at the club."

Calvin Latham, Education & Employability Manager, Shrewsbury Town Foundation, said: "The Youth Hub is a dynamic initiative that will serve as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of young people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

"This transformative hub is not just a physical space; it represents our commitment to providing comprehensive support, empowering the youth to unlock their full potential in education and employment. Together, we are shaping a future where opportunities and aspirations become a reality."