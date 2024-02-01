Shropshire Star
Leading coffee brand brings new outlet shop and cafe to Telford

Global brand Bodum has unveiled a new addition to its UK distribution and sales hub in Telford.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Last updated
The opening of Bodum

The business, a leading brand of innovative and stylish products for coffee, has been expanded and refurbished into a vibrant community business hub, which is now home to an outlet shop and cafe at Halesfield 10.

As part of this expansion, Bodum, a family-owned business, has added four new members to its dedicated staff with plans to recruit two more.

Support has been provided by Telford & Wrekin's Council's planning team, commercial services, and Invest Telford, the council’s business support team, to help the Bodum management team bring this project to fruition.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "We are thrilled to welcome Bodum's innovative venture to Telford.

"This not only boosts our local economy but also creates a dynamic community space through their visionary business hub."

The cafe offers beverages while visitors can also explore the extensive outlet, with items from the Bodum and Ordning Reda range.

