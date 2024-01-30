Work under way on Wellington’s former New College site - with 20 jobs created

The project will deliver 76 Wrekin Housing Group homes for older people, including 10 bungalows and a further 20 homes from Telford & Wrekin Council’s housing company Nuplace, at Wellington's former New College site on King Street.

In addition to the new homes and a dedicated car park for the King Street mosque, plans include the delivery of a new community hall and sports facility as part of the site transformation.

Telford & Wrekin Council acquired the site in 2019 and has worked in partnership with Wrekin Housing Group and Nuplace to plan the redevelopment project.

Grant funding from the Marches LEP Stronger Communities Get Building Fund supported early feasibility work while Homes England funding, secured by Wrekin Housing Group, is supporting the wider residential development.

MORRO Partnerships started work in March 2023 on Phase One of the project to convert the Grade 2 listed building at the former further education college site into 28 residential apartments for the YMCA, due to be completed later this year.

The latest development is being delivered by Lovell Homes and is set to be completed by winter 2025.

Councillor Lee Carter said: “This site is in a key location in Wellington and we are excited to see all the plans to redevelop this area start to take shape.

“Creating a series of new Wrekin Housing Group and Nuplace homes builds on work which has already started on Phase One of the project to transform the former college building into modern and attractive apartments for the YMCA.

“Through the wider development on the site, a community hall and leisure facility is also being delivered which will benefit our residents and create a vibrant local community.”

The development will create up to 20 new jobs and funding generated through the planning process for the project has also helped to deliver an upgrade to the Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at Millfields Park.

Councillor Richard Overton added: “This development supports the council’s strategy to create new, attractive and affordable homes for our residents and ensure that key areas of land in our borough, like this one in Wellington, do not become stalled sites.

“Working alongside Wrekin Housing Group and Nuplace, these new homes will transform the former New College site."

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at the Wrekin Housing Group, said: “The scheme is testament to the power of partnership working.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to make a different to people’s lives across Telford and Wrekin.

“Together, we are bringing a development that will not only satisfy local housing demand, but will also enhance the wider community through significant investment.

“We look forward to seeing the progress of the development and welcoming the first residents in winter 2025.”