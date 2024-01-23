Shropshire event will celebrate women in business

Business woman Hollie Whittles has joined forces with the Shropshire Growth Hub and the Federation of Small Businesses to organise the event on Friday, March 8.

It will be held at High Grosvenor House in Claverley, near Bridgnorth, from 11.45am until 2.30pm and will bring together incredible speakers who will share their stories, insights and expertise over lunch and networking.

Guest include Dr Roni Savage and Eli Wilkinson MBE.

Hollie said: “This is the sixth year running that we’ve organised an event to celebration Shropshire’s businesswomen.

"The feedback we get is always phenomenal.”

Roni is founder of Jomas Associates and is an Honorary Fellow of Royal Institute of British Architects, a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of Institution of Civil Engineers.

A passionate diversity champion, she is policy chair for construction for the Federation of Small Businesses, with an advisory role to the UK government.

Eli, founder of the Dyslexia Awards, has dedicated 24 years of her working career to raising greater understanding and awareness of dyslexia, in Shropshire and across the Midlands and wider UK.

She is a multi-award winner for her work as a dyslexia ambassador.

Emma Chapman, Manager of the Shropshire Growth Hub, said: “International Women’s Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the achievements of local businesses whilst also enjoying the chance to network in a beautiful setting.”

Michael Goodall, from the FSB, added: “The theme for 2024 is #InspireInclusion and the aim of the campaign is to collectively forge a more inclusive world for women.

"FSB research has shown that women-owned and women-led businesses contribute more than £220bn GVA to the nation’s economy and support almost a quarter of all UK employment.

"This event highlights the achievements and aspirations of female entrepreneurs and is not to be missed.”

Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-womens-day-2024-celebrating-shropshire-women-in-business-tickets-764504322007