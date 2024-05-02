Telford firm agrees sponsorship with Shropshire Festivals

Human Results is a new corporate sponsor of Shropshire Festivals, meaning the firm will have a presence at events and provide HR advice to the festivals team.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said: “Events such as Shrewsbury Food Festival and Oktoberfest are jewels in Shropshire’s crown, and the team at Shropshire Festivals always put their heart and soul into everything they do.

“These events bring a great deal of business into Shropshire, and we are very happy to support them through this sponsorship agreement.

“We will also be supporting Beth and her team by providing HR advice to ensure they can concentrate on organising fabulous events rather than worrying about employment law legislation.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, added: “I’m thrilled that Shropshire Festivals has partnered with the HR experts at Human Results for the year ahead.

“As an events business, we are very people-focused, so it has been great to find HR consultants who share that passion.

“Human Results will be part of all our annual events, including Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest. We’re all excited to welcome Human Results to the world of festivals!”